BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Fire Department firefighter has been injured following a rollover in a UTV, utility task vehicle, in northeast Bakersfield near Alfred Harrel Highway.

Fire department Captain Tim Ortiz told 17 News the firefighter suffered an injury to his hand and was transported to a local hospital for surgery.

A utility Task Vehicle is a larger type of ATV.

Ortiz says there were two occupants in the UTV and only one was injured.