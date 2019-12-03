Bakersfield Fire to soon accept applications for Explorer program

The Bakersfield Fire Department Explorer Post 522 will soon be accepting applications for new Explorers. 

Starting Dec. 16, applications can be picked up at any Bakersfield fire station or can be found on the BFD website, https://bit.ly/2r1qede. They must be submitted by Jan. 6 to Bakersfield Fire Departments Headquarters, 2101 H St. 

To be selected, applicants must be a minimum of 15 years of age to apply or be a freshman in high school, pass a physical agility test and oral interview, attend Explorer meetings twice a month and have a minimum grade-point average of 2.5. 

The goal of the Explorer program is to help train teens for a possible career with the fire department. 

