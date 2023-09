BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is scheduled to host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Monday.

The ceremony is scheduled for 8:46 a.m. at Fire Station 15 on Buena Vista Road, according to organizers.

The fire department is inviting the community to join them in honoring and remembering the 9/11 heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.