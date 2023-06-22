BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is searching for a male and a female who allegedly committed arson to a vehicle on Ming Avenue on May 17, according to fire officials.

According to fire officials, the male and female allegedly set fire to a parked vehicle on Ming Ave. around 5 a.m. on May 17.

The fire caused major damage to the vehicle and was a total loss, according to fire officials.

Photo courtesy of the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The male is described as having a medium build and he was last seen wearing black jeans, a dark hooded jacket and a white T-shirt, according to officials.

Photo courtesy of the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The female is described as having a medium build with long dark hair with bleached streaks and having tattoos on her left shoulder, according to fire officials.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Fire Tip Hotline at 877-347-3847 or 661-326-3691.