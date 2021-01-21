Bakersfield Fire promotes 2 department veterans to battalion chief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has promoted two of its staff to the rank of battalion chief.

The department promoted Alexander Clark and Brian Boman to their new positions as battalion chiefs.

Clark began his career with the department as a firefighter in 2002 and has made many contributions to the department. Boman started as a firefighter in 2001 and has spent many years as a captain at fire station 2 in East Bakersfield.

The department made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

