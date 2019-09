BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield fire and police departments will hold their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony outside Fire Station 15 Wednesday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

A 9/11 memorial was installed next tot eh fire station three years ago. It was built from a steel girder from one of the Twin Towers in New York.

The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. at the station located at 1315 Buena Vista Road.