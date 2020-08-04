Bakersfield fire, police search for person reported to have jumped into canal at Mill Creek Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield emergency crews are at Mill Creek Park searching for a man reported to have jumped into the canal.

Police said they received a report of a Black male who jumped into the canal at the park from the 19th Street side of the park at around 8:20 p.m. Police and Bakersfield fire crews arrived and began a search. Nothing has been found.

A police department spokesperson said the water level at the canal may have to be lowered to help locate the reported missing person.

