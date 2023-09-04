BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department Museum is in its final stage of permitting with the city and could become a reality in the next few years.

According to officials, last week the Bakersfield West Rotary provided Bakersfield firefighters, staff and Bakersfield Fire Chief John Frando with lunch at Fire Station 1.

Rotary members were given a tour of the museum site on 21st and G streets, according to officials.

Funds are being raised through the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society. To donate, click here.