BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that broke out on Quincy Street Tuesday morning.

The department said the fire started at a carport and detached garage at around 7 a.m. in northeast Bakersfield. Multiple crews arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire by 8:30 a.m. Arson investigators were also called out to the scene, according to BFD.

No injuries were reported, according to the department.