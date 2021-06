BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is investigating a brush fire that broke out Tuesday morning in northeast Bakersfield.

The fire began at around 9:45 a.m. on a hillside off Shadow Hills Drive, just west of Hart Park. Fire officials said it took about two hours to knock down the fire, which burned around three to four acres.

BFD said no injuries were reported. Arson investigators were also on scene.