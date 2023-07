BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department worked to contain a fire early Friday morning in Central Bakersfield.

Video from the scene shows firefighters battling to extinguish the flames along a fence in Yokuts Park. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. and the Bakersfield Fire Department were able to put out the blaze in less than an hour.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.