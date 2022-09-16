BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for arson of a vehicle in east Bakersfield.

The suspect was first seen leaving the ampm Gas Station located at 1819 East Brundage Lane on Thursday around 7:20 p.m., officials said.

Officials said the suspect walked west on East Brundage Lane where he tried to light a vehicle on fire in the 1300 block of East Brundage Lane.

The suspect is described as a black man with facial hair, black hair, about six feet tall and about 200 pounds, according to the release. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Bakersfield Fire Department Arson investigators at 661-326-3699.