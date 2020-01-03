Bakersfield Fire Department retains Class 2 insurance rating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has retained its Class 2 Insurance Services Office rating, which city officials said puts the department in the top 1.5 percent of all fire departments in the nation.

The ISO rating is used by insurance companies to determine homeowner and commercial insurance rates, according to a city news release. The better the rating, the more favorable the insurance rates for customers.

Fire department are rated on a scale of one to 10, where Class 1 is the top ranking.

The department improved its standing by two percentage points — for total of 82.24 percent — in its most recent evaluation, the release said.

“This fits a culture of continuous improvement and that is what our customers expect,” said Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza in the release.