Bakersfield Fire Department releases stats on its busy 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters in Bakersfield answer the call daily for numerous reasons, and the department released data showing how often they were called to save lives and protect property in 2020.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said it responded to 574 fires last year. Those include fires to homes, buildings, cars and brush fires averaging to nearly 48 fires per month.

In all the city says four people were killed and 20 were injured. Damage from fires totaled more than $15 million, according to the city.