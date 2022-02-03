Bakersfield Fire Department receives accreditation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department received a five-year agency accreditation status through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, with the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

The accreditation process has the department self-assess its strengths and weaknesses to improve under ever-changing circumstances. Some of the areas the accreditation focuses on are management, community alignment, data-supported decision-making, plans for improvement and more.

“This is a reflection of the dedication of the department’s leadership staff and the entire department,” City Manager Christian Clegg said.

The Commission of Fire Accreditation International describes the accreditation as “an all-hazard, quality improvement model based on risk analysis and self-assessment that promotes the establishment of community-adopted performance targets for fire and emergency service agencies.”

Fire Chief John Frando said he is proud of everyone who played a role in order to achieve this accreditation and singled out Deputy Chief Bill Ballard for spear heading the years-long project.

“From community stakeholders to Fire personnel, to the Risk Management Division, Human Resources Department, Water Resources Department and the City Manager’s Office, we share this accomplishment with everyone,” Frando said. “I want to recognize Deputy Chief Bill Ballard for taking on the lion’s share of this project. If not for his efforts in planning and follow through, as well as his commitment to presenting the most comprehensive and professional product possible, this may not have been achievable.”

For more information on the Center for Public Safety Excellence, click here.