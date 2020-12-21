Bakersfield Fire Department promotes five to rank of engineer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has promoted five staff members to the position of fire apparatus engineer.

To become an engineer with the BFD, the department said there is an intense testing process that takes approximately six months to complete. Most candidates start preparing one to two years prior to the test being announced.

Here are the new engineers who were promoted today:

Derek Rodriquez — hired in 2012

Wesley Howard — hired in 2017

John Sturgeon — hired in 2015

Jeremy Villalovos — hired in 2015

Daniel Rivers — hired in 2015

The BFD said it has promoted a total of nine captains and nine engineers this year.