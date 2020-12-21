Bakersfield Fire Department promotes five to rank of engineer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has promoted five staff members to the position of fire apparatus engineer.
To become an engineer with the BFD, the department said there is an intense testing process that takes approximately six months to complete. Most candidates start preparing one to two years prior to the test being announced.
Here are the new engineers who were promoted today:
- Derek Rodriquez — hired in 2012
- Wesley Howard — hired in 2017
- John Sturgeon — hired in 2015
- Jeremy Villalovos — hired in 2015
- Daniel Rivers — hired in 2015
The BFD said it has promoted a total of nine captains and nine engineers this year.