Bakersfield Fire Department offers safety tips for Thanksgiving cooking

The Bakersfield Fire Department is reminding you to be careful with cooking or you could ruin much more than just the Thanksgiving turkey next week.

The department shared safety tips ahead of the holiday.

In general, you need to stay in the kitchen to keep an eye on the food and check the turkey frequently while it’s in the oven.

The department says Thanksgiving is the peak day of house fires across the country.

The other days are Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Overall, not paying attention to cooking plus cooking equipment, are the two biggest causes of house fires in the country.