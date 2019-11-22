Bakersfield Fire Department offers safety tips for Thanksgiving cooking

The Bakersfield Fire Department is reminding you to be careful with cooking or you could ruin much more than just the Thanksgiving turkey next week.

The department shared safety tips ahead of the holiday.

In general, you need to stay in the kitchen to keep an eye on the food and check the turkey frequently while it’s in the oven.

The department says Thanksgiving is the peak day of house fires across the country.

The other days are Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Overall, not paying attention to cooking plus cooking equipment, are the two biggest causes of house fires in the country.

Turkey Frying Safety Tips

•Never leave the fryer unattended.•Keep children and pets away from the fryer at all times.•Wear protective equipment – eye protection and good grill mitts.•Defrost your turkey COMPLETELY – and dry it immersing it in hot oil.•Keep a grease-rated fire extinguisher within arms reach of your work area.•Never operate a fryer outdoors in the rain or snow.•Keep outdoor fryers away from combustible structures or trees – that means off the deck, too!•Place the fryer on a level surface and do not move it around once heating.•Leave two feet between the tank and the burner when using a propane-powered fryer – consider wrapping hose in aluminum foil to prevent hot oil that may splatter from touching it.•Do not overfill the fryer.•Turn off burner if oil is smoking. Use a fryer with a temperature gauge and keep a sharp eye on it.•Turn off the burner before lowering the turkey into the oil. Once the turkey is submerged, turn the burner on.•Once finished, carefully remove the pot from the burner, place it on a level surface and cover to let the oil cool overnight before disposing.

