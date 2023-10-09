BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is all hands on deck for Fire Prevention Week.

Monday kicked off with the department’s “Sound the Alarm” event encouraging families to stay protect themselves in case of fires at home. This is why they’re offering free smoke alarms through this week.

In the United States, there are around 11,000 structure fires each year and three-out-of-every-five fatal fires are due to not having smoke detectors.

Each season has different hazards, and with cold weather and holiday decorations set to adorn homes, heaters, candles and extension cords can pose a fire threat in homes.

“Every bedroom should have a smoke detector. Hallways, living areas, anything that can be occupied,” said Shane Gardner, Fire Marshal.

“At least every six months hit the test button but also change your batteries. If you’re not changing your batteries every six months or testing it, then you don’t know if your smoke detector is working.”

Fire officials advise if your smoke detector is beeping, it’s because it needs a battery change.

The event will continue through the rest of the week and fire crews will handle the installation for you. All you have to do is fill out their request online through this link or call them at 661-326-3911.