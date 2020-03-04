Bakersfield Fire Department, Kern County Fire Department raise more than $15,000 for families of fallen Porterville firefighters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department raised more than $15,000 Tuesday. It was all part of their breakfast and lunch fundraiser benefiting the families of the two firefighters who died during a fire at the Porterville public library.

Members of both departments cooked pancakes for breakfast and tacos for lunch for $5 a plate.

The success of the fundraiser was credited to both fire departments, their unions and the community who showed up to support.

All proceeds will go to the families of Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones.