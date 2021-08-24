Bakersfield Fire Department hosting essay contest honoring 20th anniversary of 9/11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department and Dignity Health have partnered with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to host an essay contest in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Students in grades 9-12 are asked to write an essay explaining why it is so important for Americans to remember 9/11 and honor the victims. The winning essay recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship and be featured at the Sept. 11 memorial in Southwest Bakersfield.

Essays are due no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 and can be submitted here.