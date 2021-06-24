Bakersfield Fire Department holding illegal fireworks drop-off event

Related Content Reporting illegal fireworks in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is allowing residents to drop off illegal fireworks — no questions asked — at a downtown station on June 29 and 30.

The fireworks will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at the station at 2101 H St., according to a department news release. Participants can be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a package of legal fireworks.

Illegal fireworks in Bakersfield include firecrackers, devices that launch into the air, Roman candles, Ground Blooms, Piccolo Petes and sparklers more than 10 inches long.