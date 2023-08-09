BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department has some dispatcher positions available and you might be surprised at the hourly wage.

The department is giving some the chance to become a first responder for the city of Bakersfield paying $20.78 to $25.26 per hour. An informational meeting will be held over Zoom on Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

You must have a high school diploma or your GED to apply for this position. A typing certificate of 35 net words per minute is also required. Visit the City of Bakersfield website to learn more about the opportunity.