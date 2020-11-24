Bakersfield Fire Department gives tips on how to properly fry a turkey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department held a turkey fry demonstration on Monday to remind residents of the dangers associated with deep-frying turkeys.

The fire department demonstrated the incorrect process of deep-frying a turkey and provided tips to stay safe while cooking for Thanksgiving. They say if you’re deep-frying a turkey, you should avoid overfilling the oil in the fryer and to always thaw out the turkey before cooking it. Thawing and drying the turkey is necessary to remove moisture from the bird.

BFD also wants to remind residents to wear the proper clothing and to always have the fryer on a level surface. The department urges people celebrating the holiday to consider cooking turkeys through a different method, such as using an oven.