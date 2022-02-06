Bakersfield Fire Department ‘Fishing Derby’ benefits local disadvantaged children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a great day for fishing and a good cause Saturday at the Park at River Walk.

The annual Bakersfield Firefighters Fishing Derby and Pancake Breakfast took place Feb. 5. Over 2,500 pounds of trout were stocked into both lakes at the park, with 25 tagged tout worth up $1,000.

The size of this year’s event allowed for both lakes at the park to be used for fishing.

“In years past I’ve just done the main lake with 800 tickets max. This year we upped it to 1,500 and fortunately we’ve sold out. So we’ve sold 1,500 tickets and we filled up the main and the amphitheater lake,” Bakersfield Fire Department Capt. Chad Burton said.

Participants also competed for trophies in various age groups. Proceeds from the event go towards assisting disadvantaged kids in Bakersfield.