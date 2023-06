BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters had to use a chainsaw to battle a fire inside a home in East Bakersfield Thursday morning.

Video from the scene shows fire crews cutting through the roof of a home on Butte Street around 1 a.m. The flames were contained inside the home and did not spread to any houses nearby.

It was not immediately known how much damage the fire caused or what started the blaze.

This is a developing story.