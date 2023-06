BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flames engulfed he inside of a home in central Bakersfield Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. on Park Way, just south of California Avenue.

Video from the scene shows heavy black smoke coming out of the home. Bakersfield Fire Department was able to douse the flames and extinguish the blaze in a little under an hour.

It was not immediately known what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.