BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has been awarded a six-figure grant that will go towards purchasing and replacing outdated rescue equipment, according to the department.

Bakersfield is surrounded by five freeways, which requires BFD units to respond to multiple vehicle crashes each year. BFD will be using the $1,000,000 grant to purchase standard equipment for vehicle stabilization and patient extrication.

Some of the department’s upcoming purchases include pneumatic rescue struts that will replace old equipment. The new struts will increase the reliability and and increase the safety of victims and BFD staff during vehicle extrication incidents.

Funds from the grant come from the California Office of Traffic Safety.