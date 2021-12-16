Bakersfield Fire Department and PG&E hold tree burning demonstration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department and PG&E held a tree-burning demonstration Thursday morning, to remind the public about the fire hazards created by holiday decorations.

PG&E spokesperson Katie Allen said the holidays see an especially high number of fires.

“We do see an increase in fires during the holiday season, and PG&E and Bakersfield Fire Department, we respond to the devastating impact of those fires each and every day,” Allen said.

Allen and BFD spokesperson Brian Bowman said folks can keep themselves safe by ensuring their tree is watered and healthy, and avoiding fire starters like candles or incandescent lighting.