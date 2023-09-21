BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in local neighborhoods and share fire safety tips with residents.

BFD said, “Sound the Alarm” home service is limited to the first 200 Bakersfield residents who submit their installation requests on their website. Fire officials will also provide residents with a home fire safety checklist and an escape plan for your home, if it’s ever needed.

Smoke alarm installations will be held from Oct. 9 to 13. For more information visit call 661-326-3911 or visit their website redcross.org