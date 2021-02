BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two homes were damaged in southwest Bakersfield Friday morning after a garage caught fire, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The fire happened around 7:20 a.m. at a home on Silver Birch Avenue, a neighborhood off Gosford and Harris Roads. Bakersfield Fire said the fire started in the garage of a home and spread to a neighboring house. Crews were able to put the fire out before it spread much.

No one was hurt, according to fire officials.