Bakersfield Fire crews respond to fire at the Park at River Walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the Park at River Walk.

The Bakersfield Fire Department says the fire started around 12:20 p.m. The fire erupted just off the bike path and was contained to nearby brush and trees. The fire department says nine engines responded to the blaze.

BFD says they were able to control the fire around 2 p.m. and are expected to be out until 4 p.m. cleaning up the area. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.