BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in downtown Bakersfield Friday afternoon after an incident commander issued an emergency abandonment order.

Bakersfield fire officials say more than two dozen firefighters responded to the scene on K Street near 14th Street just after 1:30 p.m.

The fire became so dangerous at one point that the incident commander issued an emergency abandonment order and told firefighters to leave the structure.

Bakersfield fire officials told 17 News no one was hurt. An arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire.