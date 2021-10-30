Bakersfield Fire Chief Galagaza announces retirement after 30 years at department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza announced he is retiring after 30 years with the department. He spoke with 17 News about his future plans.

“I am staying in Bakersfield. I’m still a part of some nonprofits which I really enjoy,” he said. “We’re entertaining a couple opportunities right now. Still nothing set in stone.”

“I haven’t quit a job in 30 years, so it will be interesting to see what happens from here,” Galagaza says.

Galagaza’s retirement is effective Dec. 3. City Manager Christian Clegg will appoint Galagaza’s replacement. The department says recruitment is now open for qualified internal candidates.