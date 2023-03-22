BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team have performed multiple rescue missions in the Tulare area, according to BFD Fire Captain Tim Ortiz.

Six members of BFD’s Type Two Swift Water rescue team briefly returned to Kern County before being called back out to assist residents affected by the Tullie floods.

Between March 15 to 19, six people and 15 animals were rescued from flooded properties and roadways by BFD’s Type Two Swift Water rescue team in the Alpaugh and Tipton areas. The victims were located via a redraft, Ortiz said.

The Type Two Swift Water rescue team is made up of six Bakersfield Fire Department members.