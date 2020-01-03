Bakersfield felon nicknamed “shotgun” being charged after found with unregistered shotgun

A federal indictment was unsealed today that charges 37-year-old Bakersfield resident Jesus “Shotgun” Paniagua for being a felon in possession of a firearm and failing to register the firearm, a 20-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment on Dec. 19. According to court documents, Paniagua was found in possession of the shotgun on Oct. 4. The gun was less than 26 inches long, inviolation of federal law.

If convicted, Paniagua faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the department.