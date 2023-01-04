BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Fire Department is sending equipment and personnel to Northern California in preparation of potential flooding from heavy rains over the next few days.

The rains are as a result of a parade of atmospheric rivers that has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees.

According to firefighter Ben Henggeler, the department will send a swift water rescue team to the Sacramento area for possible rescue efforts. The rescue teams could be deployed in the area for a week.

Fire officials advised Bakersfield residents to avoid areas of the state that are prone to excessive flooding, stay inside whenever possible and avoid driving amid the inclement weather conditions.