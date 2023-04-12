BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in an East Bakersfield fire last week.

The fire occurred on April 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Sumner Street, according to a release from the fire department.

The Bakersfield Fire Department released images of the man wanted for questioning. Investigators described the man as being 25 to 30 years old. He was seen wearing dark-colored pants, a dark colored T-shirt, a baseball hat with a red brim, and a backpack, the release says.

Courtesy: Bakersfield Fire Department

Courtesy: Bakersfield Fire Department

Officials also say he left the area riding a BMX bicycle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Bakersfield Fire Investigators at 661-326-3699