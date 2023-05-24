BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield father is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank to host a blood drive Thursday afternoon.

Mike Keese’s daughter, Hallie, received a life-saving blood transfusion five years ago after an accident, according to organizers.

Hallie has been serving as the Houchin Heartbeats spokesperson of the year, challenging her peers to donate blood.

Mike detailed his emotions during the health scare in a video released by Houchin earlier this week.

“[She] ended up needing, I think, 17 units of blood the first night. To see all those bags of blood and plasma being hung to save my daughter’s life. I am so thankful and I can’t imagine that supply not being there,” Mike said. “As a parent, I just hope all of us, myself included, realize how important it is for us to take responsibility and give just a little bit of effort to give blood..”

The blood drive is scheduled for Thursday afternoon from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at VCA Bakersfield Animal Hospital on Harris Road.