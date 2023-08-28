BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A federal housing lawsuit has been filed against a Bakersfield father and son and a third man, for alleged retaliation after months of repeated sexual harassment of a female tenant, according to the Justice Department.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California said the Department of Justice filed the lawsuit against Javier Salazar Jr, Javier Salazar Sr., both of Bakersfield, and Ricardo Covarrubias of Van Nuys, for violating the Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit alleges Javier Salazar Jr., a maintenance worker for rental properties, made repeated, unwanted sexual advances between December 2018 and March 2019. The lawsuit alleges Salazar Jr. made unwanted sexual advances in person, over the phone and via text messages and grabbed the woman by her genital area. The lawsuit also alleges Salazar Jr. entered the woman’s home and took photos of framed pictures of the woman and her child.

The woman reported Salazar Jr’s behavior to Salazar Sr., the property manager, and threatened to call police or a lawyer if Salazar Jr’s behavior continued, the complaint states.

According to prosecutors, the Salazars refused to repair a leaky gas line in the home forcing the woman move out her South M Street home because she did not have heat for a month.

The woman eventually filed a complaint with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Ricardo Covarrubias, the property owner, is included in the lawsuit because he is “vicariously liable” for the Salazars conduct, prosecutors said.

17 News tried reaching out to the defendants but we could not come in contact with them.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking anyone who believes they may be victims of sexual harassment by Javier Salazar Jr. or other properties managed by Javier Salazar Sr. or owned by Ricardo Covarrubias, or have information about this case to contact the Justice Department’s Housing Discrimination Tip Line at 1-800-896-7743 or email the DOJ at fairhousing@usdoj.gov or file a complaint online at this link.

You can also report housing discrimination by contacting U.S. HUD at 1-800-669-9777 or file a complaint with the agency at this link.