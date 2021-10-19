Bakersfield family says father of five is missing in Mexico for nearly 2 weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield father has been missing in Mexico for almost two weeks as his family desperately searches for him. The father of five, went missing on a trip to see his mother.

Ramiro Andrade, 43, his brother 33-year-old Jose Andrade, and Ramiro’s cousin 20-year-old Paul Gonzalez all went missing during their trip in Mexico. Ramiro went on the trip to renovate his mother’s home. But when he was expected back he wasn’t there.

It’s been 12 days since Ramiro Andrade disappeared. The last time his family heard from him was on October 8 when he was in Zamora, Michoacán.

Both Jose and Paul were driving Ramiro to the Guadalajara airport but at some point during the journey all three men disappeared..

Ramiro’s family has been left in the California worried and brokenhearted not knowing what happened to him.

As for his wife, Jenifer Flores. Ramiro has been more than a husband and a father. He is her soulmate and best friend.

“If it hadn’t been for him I don’t know where I would be right now,” Flores said. “He’s my only friend my only best friend. There’re many things that I’m not proud of in my life and meeting him he helped me turn my life around.”

But now he’s missing and the family needs help finding him.

“That’s the part that’s not normal,” Flores said. “He’s nowhere to be found and people don’t just disappear.”

17 News contacted diplomats at the Mexican consulate about the case. They said they are planning to help the family.

“We spoke with the police, the reports were made, a lawsuit was filed in Zamora and Guadalajara and so far there is no news of anything,” Ramiro’s aunt Evangelina Godinez said.

Ramiro’s relatives say they have gone to hospitals and morgues in the Michoacán and Guadalajara, but nothing’s turned up. All they can do now is wait and pray for his safe return.

“Every day, he’d wake up at four or five in the morning,” Godinez said. “It didn’t matter how late he’d come home. He was always working, always helping people, it didn’t matter who asked for help, he was always willing to help.”

If you know of any information that might help find Ramiro, Jose and Paul here is the Facebook page dedicated to their search: https://www.facebook.com/bringthemhomeandrade/