BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield family is holding a lemonade stand fundraiser in southwest Bakersfield to help a local military veteran make the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

The fundraiser is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Kane Way and Fairway Drive in Old Stockdale, according to organizers.

At the lemonade stand, the Hay family and their kids will be selling lemonade, cookies and popcorn for $1 each.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the kids raised enough money at their lemonade stand to send two veterans on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.