BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While many Black Friday deals have been moved online there are still some in-store deals.

Black Friday 10 years ago used to mean camping out overnight for doorbusters some stores even opened Thanksgiving night at 8 p.m.

But nowadays?

Everything has moved online and there are fewer deals you can find in stores.

At the Northwest Promenade, a Bakersfield family was on their traditional Black Friday outing.