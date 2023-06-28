BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield family hosted a lemonade stand and decided to donate the proceeds to local animals in need.

Two siblings and their grandmother held a lemonade stand and donated the proceeds to the Kern County Animal Services for a spay and neuter clinic.

Officials say after grandmother Becky Wara picked lemons for Olivia, 10, and Auggie, 8, Wara created a lemonade stand and sold lemonade for about three hours in their neighborhood.

When the lemonade stand was over Olivia and Auggie earned $200, according to officials. Becky asked Olivia what she wanted to do with the proceeds and she said she wanted it to go to a good cause and she wanted to help animals.

Becky, Olivia and Auggie headed off to Kern County Animal Services. At the animal shelter, staff reached out to Spay Neuter Imperative Project (SNIP) Mobile Spay and Neuter, according to officials.

The mobile spay and neuter agreed to discount their services so the $200 raised by Olivia and Auggie can be used to spay or neuter about 25 to 30 community pets.

Olivia and Auggie’s Spay and Neuter Clinic is scheduled for July 7, but signups begin Wednesday. Go to the Kern County Animal Services Facebook page to make an appointment.