BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET, Sun Solar and The Open Door Network are spreading holiday cheer around the Golden Empire.

Sun Solar held its second Christmas tree giveaway of the year sponsoring a local family in need.

“The Open Door Network is partnering with Sun Solar, and we are graciously giving gifts to one of our clients and actually co-workers who have been a part of our program who have family members that they’re just really hoping to bless this holiday season,” Lauren Skidmore, CEO of The Open Door Network said.