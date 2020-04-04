BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you don’t have any plans for tonight here’s one: family game night. Support a local restaurant while you bring out the old board game for some family fun.

Family game night is the latest movement from local businesses to help each other out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kern County residents are encouraged to order takeout from a local restaurant, turn off the tv and gather together at the dinner table to play a game.

Joe Coughlin owner of Coconut Joes in Bakersfield says the idea sprung from two separate things: One, times are tough and family time is few and far between among most, he said.

“We want to encourage parents to pull out these old games and interact with their kids,” said Coughlin.

And two,

“We got empty seats at restaurants,” said Coughlin.

The novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc on local restaurants. As public health stresses the importance of social distance, local eateries are seeing a harsh decline in business.

“All restaurants are suffering and suffering badly, some will not make it,” said Coughlin.

So here is how the movement works: on Friday nights you order take out from your favorite local restaurant, bring out the games, snap a picture of it all and post it to your social media with hashtags Bakersfield family game night and support local.

Some local restaurants, including Coconut Joes will reward one lucky post every week with a gift card, so let the games begin.