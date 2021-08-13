Bakersfield East Rotary Club donates $3,000 to former coach Jim White for McFarland High School track team

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield East Rotary Club presented a check of $3,000 to former coach Jim White on Friday to be used for the McFarland High School track team.

Jim White coached the McFarland High School cross country team from 1987 to 2003 and led them to multiple state championships over the years. The 2015 Disney film, McFarland USA, told the heartwarming tale about the struggles faced by the 1987 over-achieving cross country team at McFarland High School and the coach who led them to success.

While the bright lights of the silver screen may have faded away, the Bakersfield East Rotary Club hasn’t forgotten the Cougars team. White is now with the McFarland USA Foundation.

The donation from Bakersfield East Rotary will be used to purchase new track shoes and other equipment for the McFarland High School track team.