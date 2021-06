BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield drivers rank as the third worst in the nation, according to new data by QuoteWizard.

In its “Best and Worst Drivers by City” report, QuoteWizard ranked Bakersfield just behind Omaha. Nebraska and Riverside, respectively. In addition, Bakersfield ranked 11th worst for accidents, third worst for DUI, 12th worst for citations and 18th worst for speeding.

The report provides rankings for each of the nation’s 70 largest cities.