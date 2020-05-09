Bakersfield Downtown Drive-in looking for new location to screen movies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a great idea while it lasted, but now organizers say Bakersfield Downtown Drive-in will have to stop showing free movies until it finds a new location.

In a Facebook post Friday, the drive-in says movie screenings were canceled for this weekend because the owner of the parking lot at 20th and K streets is asking for $500 for insurance costs. That’s a steep price to show movies for free.

Organizers said the owners of the parking lot have been helpful and the group is working to find a new location in town, and could even return to the lot at 20th and K streets.

You can follow them at their Facebook page at this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story