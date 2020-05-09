Bakersfield Downtown Drive-in looking for new location to screen movies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a great idea while it lasted, but now organizers say Bakersfield Downtown Drive-in will have to stop showing free movies until it finds a new location.

In a Facebook post Friday, the drive-in says movie screenings were canceled for this weekend because the owner of the parking lot at 20th and K streets is asking for $500 for insurance costs. That’s a steep price to show movies for free.

Organizers said the owners of the parking lot have been helpful and the group is working to find a new location in town, and could even return to the lot at 20th and K streets.

You can follow them at their Facebook page at this link.