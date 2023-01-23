BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Ridgeview High School teen, Noah Caceres, has been fighting for his life against cancer since the beginning of 2021.

He beat the cancer for some time but around Easter of 2022, it came back and more aggressive.

A local group has been working on gift for Caceres and the rest of his family.

The gift for Caceres and the rest of his family comes from a Japanese symbolic tradition. It’s called senbazuru, a thousand gifted cranes to represent a wish of hope and healing towards its recipient.

Cranes in Japanese are called ‘Tsuru’. It’s said in Japanese belief that they live for a thousand years. They symbolize honor, good fortune, loyalty and longevity. It’s custom to fold 1,000 origami cranes as gift for weddings or for those who are very sick.

“This is a way that our community at Way of Japan wants to show Noah that we are thinking of him and want fight for everything he’s fighting form,” Crystal Walk a black belt at Way of Japan Karate said. “Any small way we can help, moral support this is one way to do this.”

Noah Caceres is 16 years old and is in the middle of challenging times. Since our last story in mid-December, the cancer has spread to tumors in his groin as well as his lungs making it difficult and painful to breathe.

“Obviously this is a very difficult time. You don’t want to see your young one sick.. in pain.. in tears but that’s what’s going on.. and I’m trying my best to keep him smiling,” Noah Caceres’ Father Aris Caceres said.

Noah is a brown belt at his local dojo Way Of Japan Karate where he and his father, who’s also a black belt, have trained for years. The dojo made more than 1,200 origami cranes for Caceres.

The family said they were overjoyed by the sweet symbolic gesture and ask the community to pray for Noah’s recovery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’re hoping for this chemo drug to work and shrink the tumors. We’re hoping for a miracle.. Prayers.. Please.. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers,” Yadira and Aris Caceres said.

The family does have a GoFundMe page to help with costs as Noah continues his ongoing battle against Cancer.

