Bakersfield doctors accused of discrimination against an HIV patient

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed lawsuits against two local doctors, accusing them of discriminating against a patient with HIV.

In a release, the Department accuses Dr. Chibuike Anucha and Dr. Umaima Jamaluddin of separate incidents where they refused to provide routine OB/GYN care to a patient due to the patient’s HIV status.

Both doctors practice in Bakersfield, according to the documents.

According to the complaint against Dr. Jamaluddin, the doctor refused to allow the patient to make an appointment for preventative care, including a Pap smear, when she learned of the patient’s HIV status during intake. The complaint against Dr. Anucha says the doctor, during a consultation for uterine fibroids, told the patient that she needed a Pap smear, but the doctor said he would not perform it because he does not treat high-risk patients, including patients with HIV. But the lawsuit alleges that a Pap smear is routine and an individual with HIV is not high-risk for a Pap smear such that referral to a specialist would be necessary.

The actions violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the DOJ.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.